Matthew Wayne Ernest

A loving son, caring brother, a loyal servant, and a kind generous friend to many - that was MATT. Matt was stricken with a sudden and severe illness, on March 20, his 49th birthday, while working on a special project in Richmond, Virginia near his Virginia Beach home.
Matt was preceded in death by his loving and very dear Mother, Judy Ernest, and his precious grandparents. Matt is survived by his Dad, and his best Buddy, Lewis Wayne Ernest and his 2nd adopted mother who he loved dearly, Peggy Ernest of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He will be so much missed by his loving siblings: his sister, Kristi and her husband Jim Pritt, of Charleston, WV. His brother Marc and his wife Toshie, his niece and nephews, Rina, Kent and Kai Ernest all of Everett, Washington. His Aunt Robin Ernest and her husband, Dan of Huntington, WV. His stepbrothers, Alan and David Miller, and their families in Michigan and Ohio. Matt will be so terribly missed by many of his wonderful friends that he acquired during his lifetime. Especially, his longtime friend, John Fisher and John's family that Matt adored.
Matt obtained his business management degree from Marshall University. He used his education, loyalty, and hard work ethic to succeed in the retail industry working faithfully for three major companies. He started and ended his career in the State of Virginia. For thirty years, Matt rose through the retail ranks and was moved to various locations through the Northeast. At each stopping point, he was quickly known to be a tough but fair leader with high moral standards, never asking for more than he was willing to give. Often, upon arriving at his new work assignments, he was known to be compared to a "big grizzly bear" but when he left the job, he was known to be a "big teddy bear". Matt was a giant of a man and everywhere he went many stories have surfaced as to how he touched people with his kindness and generosity. He will be missed by many of his professional friends and co-workers, and the communities that he served.
Matt was born on March 20, 1972 in Charleston and was raised in Alum Creek, WV. It was there that he gained his Christian convictions, and his moral compass, which he carried though out his life. Service for family and friends will begin at 2pm, Monday April 19, 2021 with visitation 1 hour before at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, WV with Bishop Bryan Matthews officiating. Followed by a graveside service at Forks of Coal Cemetery.
For over three weeks, he was cared for by many wonderful health care workers at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health System, Critical Care Hospital before his peaceful passing on April 14, 2021. Matt's family would like to sincerely thank everyone on the VCU 4th Floor ICU unit for their loving care of Matt during his final days. During his brief illness, The Doorways, which is a hospitality house on the campus of VCU that allows families to stay close to their loved one's while receiving medical care, lodged and cared for Matt's family.
In lieu of flowers, the Ernest family would ask that donations be made to: The Doorways, In Memory of Matt Ernest, 612 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Additional information can be found at www.thedoorways.org or at 1-804-828-6901.
We are all very saddened to lose our Buddy, but the gates of heaven have swung open to receive the "big teddy bear".
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.