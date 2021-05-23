MATTHEW WAYNE STOWERS, 44, of Nitro, passed away at his home on May 15, 2021 following a short illness. Matt graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley and was an Uber driver in the Charleston area. He accepted Christ and was saved at Teays Valley Baptist Church. Matt loved playing in pool tournaments, gaming, and swimming in Aunt Barbara's pool with family. One of his favorite and fun activities was going to Kings Island and he was able to take one last trip the weekend before his passing with his best friend in the world Sabrina Bell and her husband John and their daughter Breelyn who called him Uncle Matt. He was devoted to his dog Bubbles. Matt's family and friends were so very important to him. He loved his brothers Scott and Jeff and enjoyed his time with his nephews Shaquan and James.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother Ellen Taylor, his two brothers Scott and Jeff Stowers, both of Charleston. His aunts and uncles Ronald and Barbara Arbaugh of Nitro, Paul and Alice Stowers of Saint Albans, Joe and Rose Stowers of Elkview, Clay Hinkley of Charleston, Lilly Roberts, and Loretta Sowards both of Hurricane. He is also survived by his nephews James and Shaquan Carter. And his cousins Steve Stowers, Rick Stowers, Mark Arbaugh, Debbie Lemon, Mary Jo Stowers, Jason Roberts, Lisa Hill and Lori Davis.
Matt was preceded in death by his birth parents Donald and Roberta Stowers, his adopted father Gene Taylor, his grandparents Roy and Dovey Stowers and Rondall Clay Hinkley and Belma Hinkley Finch, his aunt Ruby Weddington and his cousins Greg Stowers, Amanda Harvey, and David Wayne Arbaugh.
A family and friends gathering will be planned at a later date for Matt and his cousin Greg.
