God took MATTIE ANTOINETTE AUSTIN, 59 of Saint Albans, WV on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1962, and adopted/raised by the late Olice and Genel Byers.
Mattie graduated from Dunbar High School in 1980 and then attended Garnet Career Center, where she received her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Mattie demonstrated extraordinary love and care for her patients during her 20 years of employment at Thomas Memorial Hospital. Additionally, Mattie served as First Lady of the Church of God Militant Pillar and Ground of Truth Ministries in Charleston for over 29 years, selflessly serving alongside her husband, Bishop Michael Austin.
Mattie was united in holy matrimony with her beloved Bishop Michael Austin on February 14, 1982. Their union was blessed with five children: Michael II, Stephen, Genel, Matthew, and Jonathan; four daughters-in-love: Nakia, Jessica, Charla, and Tawonna; grandchildren: Samuel, Michael III, Carter, Alexandria, Jasmine, Triniti, Jada, and Jael; and a host of nephews, nieces, and godchildren.
In addition to her husband and children, Mattie is also survived by her best friends of over 40 years, Crystal Darnell of Columbus, OH, Shirley Wooding of Charleston, WV, and Paula Neal of Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Charleston with Bishop Jessie Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Friends and family, who are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing, may view one-hour.