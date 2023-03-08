Maude Etna Sweeney

MAUDE ETNA (BEARD) SWEENEY 80, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Montcoal, WV to the late Nelson Charles and Generva Greiner Beard. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Beard Graybeal and brother, Charles Beard.
Maude was retired from the City of St. Albans Water Company with over 20 plus years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, St. Albans. She was a graduate of Charleston School of Beauty Culture and a Graduate of Marsh Fork High School, class of 1960.
Surviving are her daughter, Kellie Sweeney Cyrus (Michael); son, Rev. Bryan Sweeney (Kelly); former spouse, Homer Sweeney; sisters, Mary Katherine Armstrong, Doris Ann Withrow (Pete) and Gloria Jean Saddler; brother, Frank Beard; grandchildren, Harrison Michael Cyrus (Kathleen), Lensie Michele Adkins (Tyler), Olivia Madellen Sweeney, Madison Paige Hall (Nick) and Ian Hunter McKinney; soon to be one great granddaughter, Eslen Mae Adkins.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday March 10, 2023 at First Baptist Church, St. Albans with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., Friday at the church.
In remembrance of Maude Sweeney's life, the family ask that any charitable donations be made to First Baptist Church of St. Albans designating ABW Scholarship or Memorial Fund Scholarship.