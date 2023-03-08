Thank you for Reading.

Maude Etna Sweeney
MAUDE ETNA (BEARD) SWEENEY 80, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Montcoal, WV to the late Nelson Charles and Generva Greiner Beard. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Beard Graybeal and brother, Charles Beard.

