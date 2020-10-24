Maureen Ann Crocket

MAUREEN ANN "BUNNY" CROCKETT, 82, of St. Albans, passed away April 20, 2020, at home with her husband and daughter by her side. She was without pain and knew she was surrounded by love. She had the comfort of speaking with her son in Japan the evening before.
To thank God for Bunny's life, we will celebrate a memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street in South Charleston on Saturday, Oct 24th at 11:00am. Realizing that many people will not be attending in person, the Mass will be accessible to all on live-stream at www.facebook.com/BSCWV/.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Manna Meal at 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25301 or the charity of your choice.
Memories of Bunny may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.