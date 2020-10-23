Maureen Ann Crocket

MAUREEN ANN "BUNNY" CROCKETT, 82, of St. Albans, passed away April 20, 2020, at home with her husband and daughter by her side. She was without pain and knew she was surrounded by love. She had the comfort of speaking with her son in Japan the evening before.
Born May 9, 1937, in Plattsburg, New York, to the late Walter and Gladys Hickey Fitzpatrick, Bunny came to West Virginia shortly before going to college at WVU. There, she studied and dated, and there she met William Crockett. On their third date, Bill asked her to marry him, and they were married June 10, 1957. She finished her undergraduate degree and her Masters in English Literature at WVU while Bill finished his PhD in Chemical Engineering. When Bill was offered a job with Texaco, they moved to Wappingers Falls, NY, where they were active with the Christian Family Movement, fostering children through CFM. Through Fr. Jude Mili, Bunny and Bill were connected to the Franciscans at Graymoor Friary and the Marist brothers at Marist College, and when Fr. Jude transferred to Good Counsel Friary in WV, they would take their two children to WV and spend a few weeks every summer doing volunteer work from the Friary. In 1969, they moved to the Charleston area when Bill was invited to teach at the then College of Graduate Studies. Bunny developed a fierce love for her state, and wrote about each of the state parks, collecting all the articles in her book, Jewels in Our Crown.
Bunny was an artist, a photographer, an author and journalist, and a perennial student of nature and science. Along with Bill, she taught technical writing at the College of Graduate Studies and painted murals for the city of St. Albans and a number of area businesses. She loved to travel, and wrote of her many adventures in far flung places as well as all over her beloved West Virginia, with articles in Goldenseal, Wonderful West Virginia, and the Charleston Gazette.
Bunny was active with Catholic Community Services, Catholic Charities, St. Albans Garden Club, Charleston Chamber Music Association, and Phi Beta Kappa. She and Bill taught C.C.D together, and also led adult classes for St. Francis Parish.
Bunny is survived by her beloved husband of over 62 years, William Crockett of St. Albans; daughter, Margaret "Peg" Nagem of St. Albans; son, Kenneth (Hideko) Crockett of Japan, and beloved grandchildren; Angela-Maureen (Kurt) Zollman and Jerry (Wayne) Crockett of Pittsburgh, PA; and Joh Crockett and Kai Crockett of Japan. Bunny is also survived by her brother Paul (Cheryl) Fitzpatrick in Santa Rosa, CA, and Paul (Charlie) Bellotte, who came to be like a son and brother to the Crockett family.
To thank God for Bunny's life, we will celebrate a memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street in South Charleston on Saturday, Oct 24th at 11:00am. Realizing that many people will not be attending in person, the Mass will be accessible to all on live-stream at www.facebook.com/BSCWV/.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Manna Meal at 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25301 or the charity of your choice.
