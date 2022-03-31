Thank you for Reading.

Maurice Jackson Hamrick
MAURICE "JACK" HAMRICK, 86, of Elkview went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

A service will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

In honor of "Jack's" wishes, he will be cremated after his service. A full obituary can be read at Haferfuneralhome.net..

Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

