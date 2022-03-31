Maurice Jackson Hamrick Mar 31, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAURICE "JACK" HAMRICK, 86, of Elkview went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, March 30, 2022.He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.A service will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.In honor of "Jack's" wishes, he will be cremated after his service. A full obituary can be read at Haferfuneralhome.net..Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maurice Jackson Hamrick Funeral Home Civil Law Condolence Obituary Wish Service Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Carlos A. Moore Arthur Leroy Cobbs Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Charles Russell Hirst Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 31, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks