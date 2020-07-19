MAXFIELD HAYES CROUCH, 64, of St. Albans, passed away July 7, 2020, at his home following a long illness.
Max was born Christmas Day, December 25, 1955, at McMillian Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, to Harold Maxfield Crouch and Beulah "Bootsie" Hayes Crouch. He was born on Christmas Day and continued to be a gift throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and maternal grandparents, Henry "Happy" Hayes and Hazel Hayes and fraternal grandparents, James Addison Crouch and Inez Crouch.
Max was a graduate of St. Albans High School, Class of 1974. He then attended St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing, Marshall University and graduated in 1978 as a Registered Nurse. He was a former employee of CAMC for many years but had to retire due to poor health.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. He also loved to talk. Max was a voracious reader and could speak on practically any subject. He was an avid fisherman and became quite talented at tying his own fishing flies. He enjoyed playing golf and hunting while he was able to do so. He also liked to shoot guns and reload his own bullets. When he took on a new interest he learned everything that there was to know about it.
Max was also active in and very much enjoyed being in the Boy Scouts of America as a young man.
Technology fascinated him and he was very good at it. He was always willing to share his knowledge with others. He loved high tech gadgets. At one time he established his own computer consulting company and was successful with it. Max was faced with many health problems but never gave up. He was eternally hopeful.
The words of the song Amazing Grace were very special to him and it was his favorite. He said on many occasions "who could be luckier than to share a birthday with his Savior." He participated in Believer's Baptism at the First Baptist Church of St. Albans, where he attended most of his life.
Max is survived by his sister, Carmen Palmer, who loved him, adored him, and was very proud of him; brother-in-law, James "Jim" Palmer, who shared fishing trips and outings with him and his precious dog and best friend, Jill, who was always by his side.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.
At this time, due to the limitations of COVID-19, there will not be a service. Plans for a service will be announced at a later date.
