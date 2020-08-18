MAXINE D. HIVELY, 92, of Pinch, WV, formerly of Reamer, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 19, 1928 in Rock Creek, WV to Oddie Pearl Westfall and William Holly Carpenter.
A woman of strong, Christian faith, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Elbie Lloyd "Joe" Hively, her son, Danny Lee and Deborah Kittner Hively, her mother and father, brothers and sisters: Bruce, Fonce, French, Roy, Maysel Deel, Mabel Bowen and Sybil Nichols Blackwell. Maxine was the last surviving child of eight, born to Holly and Oddie.
Maxine is survived by her children, Patsy Hively and George "Jr." Townsend, Michael Joe and Dee Dexter Hively, Kathy Hively and John Barnhouse, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. Maxine dedicated her life to the care of her husband and family.
We extend our sincere gratitude to the staff of Hubbard Hospice for their in-home care.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., on Wednesday, August 19, at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home.
