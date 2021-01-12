Maxine F. Cottrell

MAXINE F. (MORRIS) COTTRELL, 88, was born in Walton, WV January 15, 1932 to Clayton and Nellie Beard. She was welcomed in Heaven on January 8, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Maxine worked at Smith Transfer from 1953 to 1967 and met many wonderful people that she continued to talk about for years. She started working for the Kanawha County School System in 1967 and retired after 26 years on June 30, 1995. During this time she held many positions and made many friends along the way.
Maxine loved her caregiver Doris Osborne, as they became very close over the last couple of years. Maxine felt as if Doris was the sister she never had and loved her unconditionally. She also loved her dog Candi and spoiled her rotten. Maxine loved going to the auction, cooking, shopping, and travelling. She also thought the world of her neighbors Ron & Lisa and Ron & Linda.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Troy F. Cottrell; only son David L. Morris; and brother Eugene Beard.
She is survived by her daughter in law, Kathy Foley of Ashtabula, OH; sister in law, Ann Beard of Newville, PA; nephew, Mike Beard of Newville, PA; granddaughter, Jennifer Crandall of Panama, NY; stepson, David Cottrell & Amy of Charleston, WV; and adopted granddaughter, Brittany McComas of Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. Charleston, WV.
Service will be 2 pm Friday, January 15, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.