MAXINE HOLESTINE SMITH, 94, of Whitesville, WV formerly of Olcott, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Born on May 21, 1927, in Charleston, WV she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mavie Holestine of Olcott. In addition to her parents. She was preceded in death by her husband William Paul Smith, two brothers, Sam and Junior Holestine and daughter, Peggy Bailey and son-in-law, David Bailey. Maxine enjoyed working at Ben Franklin and Haddads for many years and loved spending time with her daughters, at Watoga State Park. She was a member of Pettus Baptist Church. She also loved to watch her Pittsburg Steelers and Pittsburg Pirates. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Greta "Buddy" Hall, Debbie "Late Danny Banks" Sue "Jim" Hayworth, Cathy Runyon, Becky "Roscoe" Jarrell, also her brother Bobby and her 10 grandchildren, Jason Banks, Christy Hall, Billy Bailey, Leslie Duncan, Jarrod Burdette, Jennifer Skrajner, Justin Hall, Marcus Jarrell, Morgan Newman, Denny Ferrell and 14 great grandchildren. A Private Graveside will be held Friday afternoon October 15, at 2 p.m. in the Boone Memorial Park Danville, WV with Pastor Rodney Allen officiating. Interment to follow in Boone Memorial Park Danville, WV. Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net