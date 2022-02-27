MAXINE HUFFMAN, 84, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Saturday February 19, 2022 at Kanawha Place after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Weldon Welch and Ruby McCune Welch. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Huffman Sr. on January 31, 2022; and brother, Dexter Welch.
Maxine was a member of the Clendenin Church of the Nazarene. She was a retired employee of Kmart.
She is survived by: daughter and her husband, Tammie Jones and James; sons and their wives, Richard L. Huffman Jr. and Lisa, Robin Huffman and Helen; sister, Delores Tawney; special daughter, Stephanie Knopp Stockman who nick named them Mommy Mack and Daddy Richard; grandchildren, Justin, Larah, Nikki Jo, Phota, Nicholas and Seth; and great grandchildren, Izaiah, Haleigh, Michael, Izabella and Thorin.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Place and Hospice Care for their love and care of our mother.
The family requests that Covid-19 practices be observed. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., Monday February 28, 2022 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 PM with Minister James Jones, Kevin Bess and Pastor Charles Larue officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure.