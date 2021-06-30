MAXINE HUNT 97 of Hurricane, WV passed away June 27, 2021at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
She was a West Virginia native born December 15, 1923 to Ed and Daisy Baker. She was a makeup consultant for Anderson Newcome and grew with the company. Her retirement years were spent farming and gardening and will always be remembered for her stunning tulip beds.
She was a lifelong active member of Forest Burdette Memorial Church where she and her husband of 72 years led youth ministry and volunteered wherever there was need.
There are so many numerous qualities about Maxine... there are too many to mention. She was a loving giving and beautiful person both inside and out to her family and friends.
Maxine is survived by her son Bruce Hunt (Patsy); Grandson Todd Hunt (Gail) and granddaughter Kim Sampson (Chuck). She had four great grandchildren Leah Smith (Nick) Amanda Lockamy (Drew) and Bruce Hunt (Taylor) along with four great grandchildren. Nieces Becky Hunt of Tampa, Florida and Bev Haycraft of Minot, North Dakota and nephew Gary Call (Phyllis).
A special thank you to Leah Smith (granddaughter) for her special loving care of her grandmother during her last days which enabled her to remain home. Heather Shaw and Carisa Ann of Hospice. Brenda McBrayer. Nita Debord, Sherry Campbell and Patsy Smith.
Service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Forrest Burdette Memorial Church with Pastor Ellis Conley and Pastor Joe Kenaston officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service.