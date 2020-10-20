MAXINE L. BOWYER, 99, of Richwood died October 15, 2020, at Meadow Garden Nursing Home in Rainelle, West Virginia. Born in Fayette County, West Virginia, to the late Noah Judson and Leah Rae White Rhodes on January 23, 1921, she was the last surviving of 14 children.
First employed by the New River and Pocahontas Coal Company as a store clerk in Minden, West Virginia, she moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 1943 to work as "Rosie the Riveter" in the Aircraft Engine Division of the Packard Motor Car Company "to help the boys," returning to Fayette County to marry and become a homemaker.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Bowyer and their daughter, Constance Taylor, she is survived by daughter Lesley Morris of Leivasy; grandson Christopher Morris (Jennifer) of Charleston; great-grandsons Jackson and Jeb Bradley Morris and "the best friend she ever had," Donnie Cox of Richwood.
The family will respect Maxine's wishes to forgo a memorial service.
