MAXINE MACE 93 years old of Campbell's Creek departed this life on November 22, 2020.
Maxine was a lifelong and proud resident of Campbell's Creek. She retired from OJ Morrison's Department Store after 20 plus years. She previously volunteered for St. Francis Hospital in the gift shop, a former Chaplain for Women of the Moose Chapter 317, and a member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Kenton Mace, a son Jarrell Mace, and her brother Franklin Gay.
Maxine is survived by sons, Mike Mace (Mary) of Jackson, TN and Terry Mace Sr. (Yvonne) of Crestview, FL.; former Daughter in Law and special caregiver, Patsy Ann Mace; special cousin, Pat Johnson; sister-in-law, Shirley Gay; granddaughters, Pamela Long and Christina Phillips; grandsons, Terry Mace Jr., Timothy Mace, Jason Smith and Justin King; 11 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren and Lucy her loyal feline companion.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m., on Friday November 27 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a Private Family Service beginning at 12 p.m., with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Hubbard Hospice House and ask in lieu of flowers to donate to the Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 in memory of Maxine.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.