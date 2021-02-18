MAXINE MAE TAYLOR (GREATHOUSE) 91, Charleston passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Maxine was married to the love of her life for 70 year, the late Claude "CE" Taylor. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, camping and fishing. Maxine liked to cook and always wanted to know if you were hungry. She truly loved spending time and spoiling her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Opal Greathouse; brothers, Donzal Greathhouse, Charles "Buck" Greathouse; sister, Faustine Hicks; and grandson, Casey Taylor.
Maxine is survived by her sister, Vesta Owens; children, Darrell "Butch" Taylor (Sharon), Jackie Taylor (Nancy), Robert Taylor (Alana), Joyce Thompson, David "Bimbo" Taylor, and Drema Newcomer; Grandchildren, Todd Taylor (Marie), Chris Taylor (Brenda), Matthew Taylor ( Bridget), Bradley Thompson (Lindsey), Lowell Newcomer (Amanda), Shara Neal (Eric), Dustin Taylor (Robin), and Nicholas Newcomer (Natalie); great grandchildren, TJ; Hunter; Ryan; Constance; and Jessica Taylor; Taylor and Isaac Neal; Nela and Noble Newcomer; great great granddaughter, Luna Devee.
Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Entombment will immediately follow.
Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.