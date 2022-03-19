MAXINE "MAMAMAC" HALSTEAD CALHOUN, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at CAMC General in Charleston.
She was born March 5, 1928, to Clayton and Myrtle Halstead. She was a 1944 graduate of Elkview High School and earned a BS in Secondary Education from Morris Harvey.
Maxine was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a business education teacher for over 30 years, teaching at Sherman, Elkview, Herbert Hoover, and Charleston High. She touched many of her students' lives and often spoke of her time as a teacher. Mamamac was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Calhoun, in 1949. Together, the two built a life full of love and laughter. Mac was an avid golfer, traveler, and Thundering Herd and Mountaineer fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, going to the YMCA, being a Silver Sneaker, and spending time with her Central United Methodist Church family.
She is survived by her daughter, Danetta Dolan; granddaughters, Samantha Daughtery (JB) and Tabitha Moore (Grant); four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Cameron, Santana, Gabriel, as well as many nieces and nephews, her son-in-law William Morris, and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Bill Calhoun, her daughter Ann Morris and brothers Herbert and Arthur Halstead.
Maxine will be remembered most for her fiery spirit, love for life, and ability to love anyone she came in contact with. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, located at 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 - 1 p.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, WV. A small graveside service will immediately follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St.Albans, WV.