MAXINE V. ARNOTT, 95, Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was born at Given, WV to the late Albert Lawrence and Minda Bell Hill Smith. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
She was retired District Manager for Tupper Ware and was also past employee of Kroger. Longtime member Twin City Bible Church, Nitro. She had many loving friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth Davis of Sistersville, WV and Hazel Lee Asbury of Nitro; grandchildren, Ray Murphy, Allen Murphy and Paula Powell, six great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
Private burial will be held in Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Twin City Bible Church, In Memory Maxine V. Arnott, 100 First Ave. S., Nitro, WV 25143
You may visit Maxine's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Arnott family.