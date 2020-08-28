MAYME NELSON, of Midkiff, WV, passed away August 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow in Wellman Cemetery, Midkiff, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
