MAYSEL KATHRYN WANTLIN, 97, of Elkview, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at home with family by her side.
Maysel was a member of the Faith Rebekah Lodge #57, and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. She was also a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for many years. Maysel was a loving mother, sister, and friend, she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband William "Jim" Wantlin, parents; C.C. and Lillie Fields Doughtery, brother; Bruce Doughtery, and sister; Frances C. Luger.
She is survived by her son; Robert William (Shalee) Wantlin, daughter; Brenda Kay Wantlin Young (Larry Cottrell) sisters; Pansy L. Shamblin and Elinor A. Thaxton, grandchildren; Carmen Ingram, Robert (Lucy) Young, Sheila Young, Rob (Lori) Wantlin, Kathryn Wantlin, great grandchildren; Pedro (RocioMata) Solis, Kevin Ingram, Brandi (Phillip) Poff, Monica Rodriquez (Josef Arroliga), Billy Peterson, Erica Rodriquez, Ryan Peterson, Paige Wantlin, Great-great grandchildren; Keiren Poff, Treyton Poff, Eden Poff, Lillia Ingram, and Lily Arroliga.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday June, 14, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Monday June 14, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
