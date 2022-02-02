MAYVERN JACKSON SPENCER of St. Albans, WV, went into the arms of her loving Savior on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the age of 89. She was a homemaker and seamstress as everyone who knew her already knows. "Mommy" as she was lovingly referred to by her children as well as intimate friends of the family had spent the last several months of her life at the Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Sissonville, WV. She was a faithful member of the Gateway Church of Christ in St. Albans, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband "The Love of her Life", Cecil Guy Spencer; her parents, James Cephas & Goldie Myrtle Jackson; her sisters, Lou Connie, Virdeen and Colline; and her brothers, Guernsey, Fred and Cecil; and one granddaughter, Suzette Wilson.
Mayvern is survived by her four children; Shirlene Harper (Roger), Charlotte Bostic (Rick), Leonard Spencer (Mary) and Kenvel Spencer (Tammy). She was blessed with eleven surviving grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren and has two great great grandsons, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mommy was in the thick of it when there was work to be done at the church or for any of her friends and family. She did everything from cleaning houses, to making a wedding and prom dress or just a Halloween Costume for one of the grandchildren. She loved decorating cakes and cooking. She was always there, when a friend was in need, with her famous meatballs. One of her kids' favorite recipes was for her pineapple pie.
The family has decided not to have funeral services at this time and are making plans for a celebration of Mayvern's life later in the year as the Covid restrictions become more relaxed.