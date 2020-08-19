MCARTHUR DELANO HORTON, 73, of Charleston passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He loved his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by them all.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gilmore Junior Horton, and Clellia Doris Horton, sister Maysel Doris, and grandparents, Rev. James Early Abbott, and Nonah Fan Abbott.
McArthur is survived by his sisters Donna Woods, and Conna Louise Ryu, along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, August 20, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Woods officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Clendenin, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday, August 20, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.