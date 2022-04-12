Thank you for Reading.

MCKINLEY JO BURDETTE, born April 20, 2006 to Billie and Kelly Burdette of Elkview, gained her wings on April 9 2022, at the age of 15, surrounded by her family after complications from asthma.

A full obituary will be added to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

Tags

Recommended for you