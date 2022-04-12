McKinley Jo Burdette Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCKINLEY JO BURDETTE, born April 20, 2006 to Billie and Kelly Burdette of Elkview, gained her wings on April 9 2022, at the age of 15, surrounded by her family after complications from asthma.A full obituary will be added to www.haferfuneralhome.netOnline condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mckinley Jo Burdette Condolence Medicine Billie Kelly Burdette Obituary Wing Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jill Renay Priddy Diane Marie Kilpatrick Blank Maurice Valentine DeLung Clifford Muck Jacqueline Carol Aylestock Millie Germain Adkins Blank Louise Elaine Hale Donnie Ruth Staats Richard Lewis Parmelee Blank DeWayne Ray Lyons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter