Melavee Stuckey
MELAVEE STUCKEY 88, of Diamond passed away December 14, 2020 at home.

She was retired from Columbia Gas Systems.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Stuckey; sister, Laura Winter and a half-brother, Millard Conn.

Surviving are her nephews, August Winter, Roy Conn, Darrell Conn; nieces, Donna Lacek, Joellen Lezu, Melavie Conn and sister-in-law, Eloise Begley.

Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Logan, West Virginia. A funeral service for Melavee will be held at a later date.

