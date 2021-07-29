MELINDA DENISE PAULEY, 51, of Cannelton suddenly went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and entered victoriously into the Kingdom of Glory on July 26, 2021.
Born on September 19, 1969, in Charlton Heights, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Patricia 'Pat' and Larry 'Sleepy' Begley. She was preceded in death by her mother Pat, father Sleepy, and stepmother Cindy.
She left behind, Jay, a loving husband of 29 years; children, Kristin, Brooke, Rylee, Gage; one son-in-law, Austin Adkins; and grandchildren, Jaylynn, Cash, and Haddie Adkins. Other survivors include her only brother, Larry David 'Chunk' Begley, Jr. (Virginia); step siblings Emily Wall (Mike) and Danny Flores; nieces Heather (CJ), Megan (Kenny), Katie (Dakotah), and Mckenzie; nephews Brayden and Gavyn; and great nieces and nephews, Kaylee, Kooper, and Karson Smith, Bailee, Jameson, and Greyson Prather, and Asher Grimmett. She was also survived by her beloved aunt, Shirley Harold, in-laws Bob & Sandy Pauley, brother-in-law Bobby Pauley (Doug), and a host of family, friends, and church family.
She was employed by the State of WV for 21 years and spent the last 11 years at the Division of Culture of History. She was also a member of the Bell Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Services will be held at Pennington-Smith Funeral Home on Friday, July 30, from 6-8 pm and Saturday, July 31, at noon. Her sweet earthly body will be laid to rest beside her momma at the Hill Family Cemetery in Belva, West Virginia following the funeral.
Melinda was the best wife, mom, sister, cousin, friend, co-worker, and woman you could have ever imagined. Those who knew her were blessed. We know Heaven is rejoicing for welcoming another saint into the Kingdom of Heaven. She will be so sorely missed by all who knew her.
