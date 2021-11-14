MELISSA BETH DIALS aka Mimi of Cool Ridge, WV peacefully gained her Angel Wings on Nov. 6, 2021 due to extensive health issues she had battled for many years causing her complications from Covid-19.
Melissa was born in Kanawha County WV., on October 11, 1967 to her loving parents and caretakers Dwight and Virginia Dials of Cool Ridge. Melissa was a retired/disabled Raleigh County school teacher and loved her students very dearly. Melissa graduated from Berkeley Springs High School in 1985 and Marshall University in 1989 with a degree in education specializing in Special Education.
Melissa was proceeded in death by her fraternal grandparents Burgess and Betty Dials, her maternal grandparents Dutch and Ginny Rogers and her niece Cyleigh Jade Dials.
Those left to cherish Melissa's beautiful memories are her fur baby Arya aka Poundcake, her parents Dwight and Virginia Dials of Cool Ridge. Her little brothers Jason (Danielle) of Cross Lanes and Josh of St. Albans. Her little sister Heather (Kev) of Cool Ridge. Her nephews Caleb Dials (Charity) of Nitro, Anthony Ayers (Stef) of Largo FL, niece Ayzia Ayers (Jarah) of Cool Ridge. Great niece Charleigh of Nitro and unborn great nephew Ja'Mari in mommy Ayzia's belly. Special fur nephew Ryder Dials. Uncles Jerry Dials of Hurricane and Louie Rogers of St Albans, aunts Lynn (Gene) Chapman of St Albans and Kimm Rogers of St Albans. Cousins Jeri Sue, Megan, Jessica, Lacy, Taylor, Samantha, Ashley, Hayden, and Garrett. Many more extended family members and many cherished friends who loved her dearly. Many being from Berkeley Springs WV and Ansted WV. Melissa truly and deeply cherished every single one of her friendships and loved each and every one of you, but there are just too many to name who live near and far.
Melissa had such fond memories of Ansted where she became a member of Ansted Baptist Church as a young girl and accepted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ into her heart.
Melissa loved reading and music as evidenced by her extensive collection of records and books. She unconditionally loved her family. Due to medical issues at a young age Melissa was unable to have children of her own so each of her nieces and nephews were just like her own babies and they lit up her world every time they would walk into the room, FaceTimed or talked on the phone. Melissa even played a big role in helping her sister raise her children. She always made sure everyone in the family knew just how much she loved them and there was never any doubt. Melissa always said her brothers were her biggest heroes. Melissa and her mom were best friends, always spending time watching their favorite TV shows and movies together. She shared a love for cornbread and watermelon with her dad and her dads cornbread was always her favorite. Melissa and her dad both being early birds enjoyed spending time together chatting and competing doing the newspaper word jumble each morning.
In lieu of flowers Melissa would've appreciated donations be given to any animal shelter or public library of your choice.
Unfortunately there won't be any services due to Covid-19. The family will privately say their "I love you, talk to you later." as Melissa would say it. Thank you for respecting our wishes in order to try and protect others.
