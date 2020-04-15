MELISSA D. CISCO, 82, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
She was born September 26, 1937, in Amma, to the late Romie and Maysel Ashley Drennen. Melissa was a 1956 graduate of Spencer High School, a 1959 graduate of West Virginia State College, and a 1969 graduate of Marshall Graduate College. She began her teaching career in 1960 at Chamberlain Elementary School in Kanawha City, then went on to be the Principal of Kanawha Elementary School in Charleston, and Principal of Clendenin Elementary School, where she spent 30 of her 41 year career. She genuinely enjoyed working with her co-workers and especially the kids.
Melissa married Alton Cisco in 1959 and they were married for 43 years.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Charleston.
Melissa was involved in several clubs and organizations. She was a Past Matron of the Tiskelwah Chapter of OES, and served as Grand Electa in 1996. She was also Past President of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Past Mother Adviser for Charleston Assembly No. 1, and Grand Director of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Past President of Beni Kedem Ladies Widows Club, Retired Kanawha County Schools Principal, Member of Pilot International, Charleston Club, and a member of the Charleston Distance Run Committee.
In addition to her parents Melissa was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alton Cisco.
Left to cherish Melissa's memory is her daughter, Teresa Cisco of Charleston; brothers, Jim and Clyde "Buster" (Linda) Drennen of Amma; sister, Mary (Kenneth) Boggs of Amma; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow the service in Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum in Big Chimney.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.