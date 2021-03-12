MELISSA DAWN YOUNG, 54, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, S. Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions toward funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
