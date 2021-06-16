MELISSA MARIE MILLER 41, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2021, to be with her brother in heaven, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born in South Charleston to Oather and Catherine Miller of St. Albans; she was also survived by children, Marsha Miller (Robert Estep) of Elkview, Mitcheal Miller of St. Albans, Marcus Scarberry of Nunnelly TN, McKenzie Scarberry of Columbia, TN, Makayla Mundy of South Charleston, Mariah Mundy of St. Albans, and Malachi Ward of St. Albans and Monica Miller; sisters, Michelle Miller of St. Albans and Melinda Miller of OH; brother, Joshua Miller of St. Albans; grandchildren, Isaiah Estep, Cleo Estep, Ivy Stevenson and Athena Stevenson; best friend, Robin Ward; and many other extended friends and family.
A memorial service to honor Melissa will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Scott Depot Bible Church at 10223 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560, with Pastor Robert Morris officiating.
You may visit Melissa's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Miller family.