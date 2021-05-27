MELISSA (MISSY) JOY BRADLEY, 54, of St. Albans, WV, died May 25, 2021 after a long illness.
Missy was born in South Charleston, WV on July 21, 1966 to Robert and Judy Bradley. She attended St. Albans and South Charleston High Schools, graduating in 1984.
She is survived by her son, James Robert Bradley, her mother Judy Bradley, her father Robert Bradley, brother Robert Bradley Jr., step mother Carolyn Bradley, step father Felix Shumate, sister in law Jennifer Bradley, niece Abigail Bradley, former husband Dewayne Anderson, aunts Mona Blaylock, Joyce Goodwin and Marsha Bradley, uncle Thomas Blaylock, cousins Jody, Ed and Wes Blaylock, step sister Kristin Halkias, step brother Don Pauley, nieces Amber Lyons and Misty White, step nieces Kate and Alexa Halkias, Alli Pauley, step nephews Anthony Halkias and Drew Pauley, Allie Lyons, Keagen White, Melissa Clay (Little Missy), Big Jude, Big Diane, Aunt Ruth, and Aunt Sally.
A celebration of life will occur at 6 p.m., on May 28, 2021 at the Charleston Eagles Club.