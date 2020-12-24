MELODY ANN LOWERY ROBERTS, 69, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020, after suffering a long battle with liver disease.
She was born on April 25, 1951 in Charleston, WV. She was a 1969 graduate of Duval High School. She was a Christian and a member of Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek. She loved church and her church family.
Melody was preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Lowery and her brother Bobby Lowery.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Johnny Roberts; her children, Chris (Rebecca) Roberts of N.C., Andy (Erin) Roberts of Nitro, and Lindsay (Stephen) Dunlap of Alum Creek; mother, Patsy Lowery of Charleston; sisters, Susan (John) Brininstool of Charleston, and Cindy Lowery of Alum Creek; and twelve grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at Graceland Memorial Park with Pastor Daniel Dent officiating. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is taking care of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.