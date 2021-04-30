The family of MELODY CONFERE BARTON invites you to join in a Celebration of her Life; Saturday May 1st at 2:00 p.m., at Fayette County Park in Beck. Melody passed away on May 2, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Denny Barton, son Joshua Scott and daughter Amanda Chiotes and several grandchildren whom she loved very much, also her sisters Diana Belcher and Becky Waugh; parents Albert (Bud) Confere and Barb and Karl Phipps. Everyone Welcome.
