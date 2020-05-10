On Saturday, May 2, 2020, MELODY LEE CONFERE BARTON passed away in her sleep at the age of 59.
Melody was born on October 8, 1960, and grew up on Big Mountain in Kanawha County, surrounded by her loving family.
Melody was a loving mother to her children, Joshua Scott and Amanda Jo Chiotos, and played mother hen to countless many others. She was a woman with a giant heart, a love of terrible romance novels, and never met a stranger in her life.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Denny Barton; her children and grandchildren; her sisters, Diane Belcher, and Rebecca Waugh; her parents, "Bud" Confere and Barbara Phipps; her step father, Karl Phipps; her mother-in-law, Pearl Barton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and all who knew her.
At this time, no service will be held. The family is hopeful that once it is safe to do so, a remembrance service can be planned in her honor.