MELVA ELIZABETH SWEET, 79, of Sissonville, West Virginia, passed away in her home, after a long battle with multiple health issues on Friday, March 10, 2023. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and will be missed deeply by her family, friends, and her fur-baby dog Scarlet. She was born in West Virginia, but resided most of her adult life in California where she worked various jobs. One of her most prestigious positions was as a Project Coordinator for Sun Microsystems. She was an active member of the American Business Women's Association. Upon retirement from Sun Microsystems, she moved back to West Virginia in 2002 to be around her family. Her career path continued in Charleston, West Virginia, where she worked for Healthcare Financial and retired a second time in 2016. Her co-workers thought very highly of her and have expressed how much she will be missed.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Sam and Opal Estep, and her sister Lois Estep. She is survived by, her sister Opal Elaine Huskins of Sissonville, WV her son, Carl Clarkson Sweet (Linda) of Santa Clara, CA; her son, Timothy Truman (Lori Abrams) of Gaithersburg, MD; her daughter, Heidi Opal Potts Swisher (Kenneth Swisher) of Sissonville, WV; grandchildren Luke Henry Sweet, Heather Elizabeth Sweet, and Gerald Stephen Potts II (Rachel).
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens West Virginia Mausoleum. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 until time of service at the mausoleum.