Melva Hess

MELVA CAMPBELL HESS, 102 of age, passed on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at her home, attended by close family.
She is survived by a son, John (Margaret) of Hagerstown, MD and niece Judy Clayton Moran (David) of Fairmont, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, students and friends.
She taught at Fairmont State College (now University), for thirty-two years where she was Department Head and held the title of Professor Emeritus.
She was a member of Central United Methodist Church
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later time on a safe date.