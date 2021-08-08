MELVIN DOYLE BOGGESS JR. was born on January 19, 1960 and died of a short illness on August 6, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin Doyle Boggess Sr and Dreama Nancy Boggess.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Sandra Boggess; son James Boggess; sister Rachel Foster and Debra Keeling (Paul); brothers Keith Boggess (Nikki) and Benjamin Boggess; nephews Scott Foster (Amber), Drake Foster (Lorna) and Paul Gregory Keeling II (Brook). He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.
Melvin will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and cousin.
There will be no public services held at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
