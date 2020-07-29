MELVIN E. HICKS, 70, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in South Charleston to the late Lawrence Willard and Sylvia Lucille Thompson Hicks.
Surviving are his loving wife, Deborah M. "Debbie" Halstead Hicks; and brothers, Jerry (June) Hicks and Larry Hicks.
There will be no services at this time.
You may visit Melvin's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
