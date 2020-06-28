Mr. MELVIN ERNEST BAILEY, 67, of Poca, passed away June 24, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Hospice House.
Preceded in death by his parents, Tomie and Amy "Shorty" Bailey, and brothers, Johnny and Buddy.
He is survived by his children, Melvin E. Bailey, Jr., Thomas E. Bailey, and Paul E. Bailey and wife Andrea; brother, David Bailey; and a host of grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
There will be a gathering of friends and family 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, 11013 Charleston Road, Red House.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Bailey family.