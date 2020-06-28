Melvin Ernest Bailey

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Mr. MELVIN ERNEST BAILEY, 67, of Poca, passed away June 24, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Hospice House.

Preceded in death by his parents, Tomie and Amy "Shorty" Bailey, and brothers, Johnny and Buddy.

He is survived by his children, Melvin E. Bailey, Jr., Thomas E. Bailey, and Paul E. Bailey and wife Andrea; brother, David Bailey; and a host of grandchildren and great - grandchildren.

There will be a gathering of friends and family 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, 11013 Charleston Road, Red House.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Bailey family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.

Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.

Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.

Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.