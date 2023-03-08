Thank you for Reading.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother and uncle, MELVIN GERALD "BUB" TRUMAN. We find comfort in knowing that he passed peacefully on the morning of Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the age of 91, albeit short of his 103 year goal.

Bub was the second of six children born on July 21, 1931, to the late Maben and Mellie Truman of Blue Creek. Also predeceasing him are brothers Dale and Fred, sisters Ellen (Sis) Carte, Sandra Meadows and his long time four-legged companion, Maggie.

Tags

Recommended for you