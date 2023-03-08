It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our brother and uncle, MELVIN GERALD "BUB" TRUMAN. We find comfort in knowing that he passed peacefully on the morning of Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the age of 91, albeit short of his 103 year goal.
Bub was the second of six children born on July 21, 1931, to the late Maben and Mellie Truman of Blue Creek. Also predeceasing him are brothers Dale and Fred, sisters Ellen (Sis) Carte, Sandra Meadows and his long time four-legged companion, Maggie.
Bub is survived by his loving sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Larry Peyton of Crockett, Virginia, his sister-in-law Linda Truman, as well as a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. One in particular being his niece Joy Carte-Perry of Pinch, who has played an active role in his care and in his life for many years and who will truly miss his larger-than-life personality.
Unless you knew Bub before his illness, you really cannot understand how sad this really is. He was well known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often. He had a memory like no other which sadly was taken from him during his final years.
Bub was a proud patriot and very proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict as a Senior Firefighter. After serving his country, he returned home to West Virginia where he worked multiple jobs, eventually landing a position as a Mechanic at what was then known as Union Carbide, Institute Plant. He retired in 1992.
A special thank you to Glasgow Health and Rehab, especially to Sami, Alex, Justin and Darnequa for your loving kindness, care, and compassion of Uncle Bub. You folks are very special people.
Funeral service will be Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview. Visitation will take place from noon to 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by his nephew, Tony Truman.
In lieu of flowers, please give generously to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society in memory of "Bub" and his beloved "Maggie."