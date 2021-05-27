MELVIN LEE LANCASTER 87, of Charleston passed away May 26, 2021 at Stonerise Healthcare.
He was a retired sales representative for Thermoflo Equipment Company, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, an Army veteran of the Korean War Era and past President of the Campbells Creek Lions Club. He was a member of Morris Memorial Methodist Church, Kanawha City, a member of Salina Masonic Lodge #27 AF & AM, the Scottish Rites Bodies and the Beni Kedem Shrine.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Virginia Cline Lancaster; daughter, Debra Whitlock; brother, Tom Lancaster; and a sister, Katherine Daubenspeck.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Lancaster; son, Paul Lancaster (Lori) of Clendenin; sisters, Erma Kilburn, Linda Quigley, Saundra Crowder all of Charleston; grandchildren, Debra Chandler (Danny), Nathan Lancaster (Hillary) and Kayla Lucas (Zack); and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Jeremy McClannahan officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday.
The family would like to tank the caregivers for their compassion and kindness.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which still require face masks for to be worn by the unvaccinated and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
