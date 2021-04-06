Thank you for Reading.

MELVIN ODELL SLONE, of west Hamlin, WV was born November 21, 1943 and passed away: April 4, 2021 at the age of Seventy Seven years, Four months and Fourteen days. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with interment to follow at Isaac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV.

