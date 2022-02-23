MELVIN PHILLIP FOSTER, 89, widower of Ida Mae (Boedecker) Foster, of North Augusta Street, Staunton, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Foster was born in Rainelle, West Virginia on September 16, 1932, a son of the late Cecil Foster and Nina (Warf) Foster.
Melvin was a 1950 graduate of Nitro High School in Nitro, West Virginia. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was retired as a claims manager from Smith Transfer and Wilson Trucking and was a member of First Baptist Church. Melvin enjoyed genealogy and wrote "Our Knights of Greenbrier County" a family history book.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Foster was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Ann (Foster) Whitescarver and two brothers, Clinton Foster and wife, Joan, and Gerald Foster.
Surviving, are three daughters, Sarah F. Marbert and husband, Brian of Centreville, Gretchen F. Robertson and husband, Stuart of Roanoke, and Molly F. Stinespring and husband, Jeff of Waynesboro; a brother, Charles Foster and wife, Dorinda of Dunbar, West Virginia; a sister, Janice Milam and husband, Frank of Lewisburg, West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Donna Foster of Charleston, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Kayla Cotter and husband Rob, Taylor Robertson, Chase Robertson and Blake Stinespring; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Renick, West Virginia.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Legacy of Staunton, the Staunton Benevolent Endowment Fund, c/o Sherri Heishman, 1410 "A" North Augusta Street, Staunton VA 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.