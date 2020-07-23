MELVIN RAY TURLEY, 84, formerly of Alum Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 20, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Forks of Coal Cemetery in Alum Creek. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
