MELVIN RAY TURLEY, 84, formerly of Alum Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 20, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Melvin was predeceased by his wife, Betty, his parents, Myrtle and Jesse Turley and one grandchild.
He is survived by his son, Kevin, of Deep Gap, NC, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
When in Charleston, Melvin was a long-time member of Bible Center Church. He retired from Bearings Incorporated after many years of service.
In 2014, Melvin and Betty moved to Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster where he enjoyed their time together before he entered healthcare.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 with Pastor Lee Walker officiating at Forks of Coal Cemetery in Alum Creek.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV