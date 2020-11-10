MELVIN (RICK) RICHARD YEATMAN, 60, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, succumbed to cancer at home in the early morning hours of November 7, 2020 with his wife at his side. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones but honoring his wishes there will be no public services to celebrate his life. A private gathering will be held at a later time. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Melvin R. Yeatman Jr. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
