MELVIN WESLEY "BIG BOY" O'DELL 94, of Winfield went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley, Hurricane.
He was born at Quick, WV to the late Enos Benton and Bessie Taylor O'Dell. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis Jean O'Dell; sisters, Ruth Ellen O'Dell and Velma Walker; brothers, Dewey O'Dell, Alvin Cecil O'Dell and Delmer Ray O'Dell.
Melvin was retired from Ashland Oil and Seacrist Fuels. He served his country with the US Army during World War II with Troop E 4th Constabulary Squadron.
Melvin had a magic about him that made you feel special just to have known him. His laugh was contagious, his jokes, while he could never get through them also gave everyone a good laugh. Thankful for the memory he left on us, a devoted husband, deeply loved and respected father and father-in-law, and an adore papaw. Thankfully we share the same faith and knowing that this isn't the end.
Left to cherish his memories are his son, John O'Dell (Robin), grandchildren, Bree Schuler (Chris) and Chelsea Tate (David); great grandchildren, Nash and Navy Schuler; sister, Delphia Brandel of Nashville, TN and brother, Frank O'Dell of Quick, WV. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 2, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.