MELVYN DOUGLAS "DOUG" CALL went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2022.
He was born in Barboursville, WV on November 19, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ruby Cooke Call and his older brother Larry.
He is survived by Patricia (Patty) his wife of 62 years, their son Mark Douglas Call and his wife, Sudeana and grandchildren, Sophie, Haleigh, and Mackenzie.
Doug graduated from St. Albans High School where he was student council president. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Marshall University and his master's degree from Indiana University. He received his Doctoral degree from West Virginia University. He was President of State Tech at Memphis Tennessee. He was interim Chancellor of the Board of Regents of WV College and University System, as well as Chancellor over community and technical colleges of WV. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Albans where he and Patty taught a Sunday school class for many years. He also taught a Sunday School Class at Citadel Square Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant SC. During his military service he was a Ranger with the US Army. He was very active in sports and played and coached softball until the age of 72. Doug loved everyone and enjoyed spending time laughing and talking with his many, many friends and co-workers.
The funeral will be held at noon, Wednesday, May 4, at the First Baptist Church, 523 Second Street, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m. prior to the service
Contributions to his memory may be given to the First Baptist Church at 523 Second Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.