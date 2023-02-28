Thank you for Reading.

Merdith Adline Marker
MERDITH ADLINE (SEARLS) MARKER went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 26th, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Hospital as a result of a stroke. Her loving family and a host of friends were by her side.

Merdith, and her husband Rev. Charles Marker were well known having pastored churches across West Virginia for the past sixty-one years. Merdith was born and raised in Hurricane, WV.

