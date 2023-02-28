Merdith Adline Marker

MERDITH ADLINE (SEARLS) MARKER went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 26th, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Hospital as a result of a stroke. Her loving family and a host of friends were by her side.
Merdith, and her husband Rev. Charles Marker were well known having pastored churches across West Virginia for the past sixty-one years. Merdith was born and raised in Hurricane, WV.
Charles and Merdith resided in Point Pleasant, WV. They led two different churches in Point Pleasant, First Church of the Nazarene for ten years and they have led the Heights United Methodist congregation for the past ten years. Merdith was a graduate of Hurricane High School Class of 1958 and retired from Felman Production with 20yrs. of service in Human Resources.
Merdith leaves behind her husband of nearly sixty-four years. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Charles (Tina) Marker/Darmohray of Livermore, CA and John (Renee) Marker of Palm Bay, FL; daughters, Stephanie (John) Dixon of Gallipolis, OH and Vanessa (Russell) Jewell of Battle Creek, MI. Sixteen surviving grandchildren, Janelle (Robert) Marker/Walker of San Mateo,CA, Deanna (Chris) Watts of Point Pleasant, WV, Garrett (Carly) Marker of Oakland, CA, Amanda (Nathan) Stafford of Ona, WV, John William (Samantha) Marker of Mechanicsville, VA, Craig (Reetu) Marker of Palo Alto, CA, Ashleigh (Jesse) Bolyard of Cocoa, FL, Reagan (Brendan) Sturgill, McKinley, Harrison, Kennedy, Monroe, Truman andJackson Jewell, all of Battle Creek, MI, Abraham Dixon of Gallipolis, OH and Annie-Grace (Austin) Trammell from Starkville, MS. Fourgreat grandchildren, Hayes and Mason Stafford of Ona, WV, Adeline Bolyard of Cocoa, FL and Corinne Walker of San Mateo, CA. Onebrother, Randy (Doris) Searls of Hurricane, WV; two sisters, Phyllis Canterbury and Linda Adkins both of Hurricane and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Merdith in death were her grandson, Jacob Dixon of Gallipolis, OH; her parents, Mack and Annie Searls ofHurricane, WV; five brothers, Mack Jr, Leslie, Melvin, Danny and Robert Searls all of Hurricane; and her sister Kathelene Sisson of Sissonville, WV.
The service will be on Thursday, March 2nd at 11 a.m., at the Heights United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, WV. It will be conducted by the Marker children and a friend of the family, Pastor Claire Cottrill. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 1st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant,WV.
Our family would like to express our appreciation to all the hospital staff, the ER staff and all the caregivers on the first floor of the Pleasant Valley Hospital, the Heights United Methodist Church and all the other churches in the area.