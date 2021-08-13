Meredith Andrew Buster Coles

MEREDITH ANDREW COLES (BUSTER), 68, originally from Charleston, WV was called home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2021.
He was born on January 2, 1953, to the late Meredith and Susie Coles. Buster was known for his peaceful spirit and open heart. He was recognized as a musical genius throughout his whole career and was loved by many for his talents. Buster lived in Bradenton Florida for the past two decades. During his musical career, he had the privilege of playing alongside great musicians such as Ray Charles and Bob Thompson. Additionally, he was a lead guitarist, singer, and manager for the band, BC, and the Gang.
He is survived by Adrienne Greene (sister), Mark Coles (brother), Sheryl Jett (sister), Doc Mambo (brother), Keith Jett (brother-in-law), Sydney (niece), and Christian (nephew).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.