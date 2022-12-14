Thank you for Reading.

Merita V. Burdette
MERITA V. "CHOOCHIE" BURDETTE, 91 of Dunbar, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Due to the loving care provided by many individuals, Merita was able to spend her last months and final time at home surrounded by those she loved and by those who loved her.

