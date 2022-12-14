Merita V. Burdette

MERITA V. "CHOOCHIE" BURDETTE, 91 of Dunbar, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Due to the loving care provided by many individuals, Merita was able to spend her last months and final time at home surrounded by those she loved and by those who loved her.
Merita entered this life on December 5, 1930 as the daughter of the late Earl and Ellen McClanahan.
She was retired from Union Carbide, Institute Plant, as a Construction Store Room Materials Clerk, but continued to work part time until she reached the age of 88. Her work ethic was second to none, and many of her greatest friendships were from her years spent working at Union Carbide and most recently with the folks at United Bank.
Merita loved her family and loved spending time with them individually and all together. Family was a very broad term for her and she created a family based not only on actual relatives, but also random collections of children, people and characters throughout the years; and she was the center point and "ringleader" of that family. She was known as having an extremely outgoing personality, never meeting a stranger and was loved by all who knew her. She lived life to the fullest and always loved parties, especially hosting them and making sure a good time was had by all. She was an excellent cook and was a resource for many in creating or sharing her delicious recipes. If you came to her house and left hungry, it was your own fault! She loved connecting with people on Facebook, sharing her opinions, watching videos and listening to music; especially gospel songs.
Merita was strong in her faith and faced the end of her life with grace, courage, dignity, and optimism. She had a life well-lived and well- loved and she knew she would meet Jesus and be reunited with others who had passed before her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Clarence Edward Burdette; her brother, Adron "Dudder" McClanahan; sisters, Argatha Parsons, Nora Harrah and Frances Thomas.
As she begins her eternal life, Merita leaves behind her son, Shane Christopher (Kera) Burdette; her daughters, Melissa Burdette, Renee (David) Cross, and Shauna Shadd; her grandchildren, Madison Withrow, Tanner and Trevor Cross, and her great-grandson Daniel Searls. Also surviving is her brother, Dale McClanahan; sister, Loretta Adkins; and best friends Reba Murphy and Sandra Rogers who were like "sisters" to her. She is also survived by many friends and by others who called her home their second home over the years. Her home was safety, comfort, refuge, fun and ridiculousness for many over the years who will miss her love, generosity and sense of adventure tremendously.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Lori Pauley Colbert who faithfully sent her flowers every month over the years so she could enjoy them while she was still living. Also to HospiceCare, especially Amber, Amanda, Becky, Julie, Amy and Thomas for caring for her with dignity and love while God prepared a special place for her.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with the Rev. Jarrod Price officiating. Burial will follow in Goff-McClanahan Cemetery, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home.